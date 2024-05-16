Dalton Knecht’s NBA draft combine measurements

The NBA draft combine is taking place May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Vol Dalton Knecht is taking part in the combine ahead of the NBA draft. The 2024 NBA draft will be held June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Knecht is projected to be drafted by San Antonio in the first-round (No. 8 overall), according to ESPN.

Below are Knecht’s NBA draft combine measurements:

Hand length — 8.50 inches

Hand width — 9.50 inches

Height without shoes — 6-foot-5.25

Standing reach — 8-foot-10.50

Weight — 212.2 pounds

Wingspan — 6-foot-9

31 players who played for Rick Barnes have been selected in the NBA draft since 1990.

READ: Dalton Knecht projected top 10 after NBA draft lottery announced

Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire