Dalton Knecht named to Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht has been named to the Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list.

Knecht is averaging 20.1 points per game, ranking first in the Southeastern Conference and No. 26 nationally. He has scored 25-plus points seven times during the 2023-24 regular-season, while recording 30-plus points five times and 35-plus points in three contests.

Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Johni Broome, Auburn

L.J. Cryer, Houston

Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic

R.J. Davis, North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Zach Edey, Purdue

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

P.J. Hall, Clemson

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

David Jones, Memphis

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Caleb Love, Arizona

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Tristen Newton, Connecticut

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

K.J. Simpson, Colorado

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire