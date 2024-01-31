Dalton Knecht named to Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list
Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht has been named to the Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list.
Knecht is averaging 20.1 points per game, ranking first in the Southeastern Conference and No. 26 nationally. He has scored 25-plus points seven times during the 2023-24 regular-season, while recording 30-plus points five times and 35-plus points in three contests.
Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Johni Broome, Auburn
L.J. Cryer, Houston
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic
R.J. Davis, North Carolina
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Zach Edey, Purdue
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
P.J. Hall, Clemson
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
David Jones, Memphis
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State
Caleb Love, Arizona
Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Tristen Newton, Connecticut
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
K.J. Simpson, Colorado
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports