Dalton Knecht named Wooden Award finalist

Tennessee basketball player Dalton Knecht is a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award.

Five finalists for the award were determined by the Los Angeles Athletic Club’s voting committee.

Finalists include Knecht, RJ Davis (North Carolina), Zach Edey (Purdue), Tristen Newton (UConn) and Jamal Shead (Houston).

Edey won the award last season.

The five finalists are also on the Wooden All-American Team. Other players on the Wooden All-American Team include Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State) and Caleb Love (Arizona).

Knecht, the SEC Player of the Year, is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award and the Julius Erving Award.

He is one of four consensus First-Team All-America players in Tennessee basketball history.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire