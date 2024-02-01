Dalton Knecht named to Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year midseason watch list

Dalton Knecht has been named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year midseason top 10 list.

The list was announced Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The honor is awarded to the top small forward in NCAA Division I men’s college basketball. The top 10 list was determined by a national committee of top college basketball personnel.

Joining Knecht on the list are Jamison Battle (Ohio State); Keion Brooks (Washington); Tucker DeVries (Drake); Harrison Ingram (North Carolina); David Jones (Memphis); Dillon Jones (Weber State); Baylor Scheirman (Creighton); Jaylon Tyson (Cal) and Anton Watson (Gonzaga).

Knecht, a graduate transfer from Northern Colorado, is the SEC’s leading scorer, averaging 20.1 points per game. He has recorded a .488 field goal percentage and a .400 three-point field goal percentage. Knecht has been named SEC Player of the Week three times.

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire