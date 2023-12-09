Dalton Knecht leads Vols in win against Illinois

No. 13 Tennessee (6-3) defeated No. 18 Illinois (7-2), 86-79, Saturday at Food City Center.

Illinois led, 36-34, at halftime.

The Vols have now won two consecutive games after suffering three straight losses.

Five Tennessee players scored 10-plus points in the contest. Dalton Knecht scored 21 points and 13 in the second-half.

Jonas Aidoo totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Santiago Vescovi recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals for Tennessee.

Josiah-Jordan James added 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Zakai Zeigler finished with 11 points and four assists for the Vols.

Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr and Quincy Guerrier shared game-high scoring honors with 22 points each.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire