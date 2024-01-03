Dalton Knecht, defense dominant for Tennessee basketball in win vs Norfolk State

Dalton Knecht dipped to the wing and just like that he was back in November form.

The Tennessee basketball guard swished a 3-pointer, setting off a scoring surge for himself and the Vols. He soared to smash a two-handed alley-oop. He dashed for assists and he was the middle man of an 8-minute push against Norfolk State.

UT went on a 23-2 run in that patch, spurred by Knecht and one of its best defensive outings of the season. It won 87-50 on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center to close nonconference play.

Knecht had 15 points. Zakai Zeigler led the No. 5 Vols (10-3) with 17 points and a career-high five 3-pointers. He was 5-for-10 on 3-point shooting to down Norfolk State (9-7). Tobe Awaka had a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Dalton Knecht flipped back into dominance

Knecht was mired in a murky stretch in UT's three games before the break. He had 15 points total in those three contests.

He either scored or assisted on 18 points in Tennessee's 23-2 run to close the half.

He got rolling in the first half after missing his early attempts. He hit a 3-pointer then made a putback before hitting two free throws for a seven-point stretch. He flew in transition to get an assist on a J.P. Estrella dunk. He made another layup and then had the loud dunk.

He got another assist on a Santiago Vescovi 3-pointer to close the half.

Tennessee's defense was superb

Norfolk State was within four minutes midway through the first half when UT sealed its defense. The Vols allowed two points in the final 7:47 of the half on 1-for-8 shooting. That run grew for 2-for-14 shooting into the start of the second half.

It was the third time in the past four games that UT held a team below 56 points and the second straight game it held an opponent to 50 or fewer.

Norfolk State had one assist on 16 field goals.

The Vols played clean basketball

Jonas Aidoo had a turnover in the first minute, an unpleasant start for the Vols. They got better from there, with only four turnovers in the first 32:05. It had seven in the final few minutes to end with 11 as the UT freshmen had some miscues.

Tennessee has done well taking care of the ball this season. The Vols have had 10 or fewer turnovers in a game eight times this season.

Up next

Tennessee opens SEC play at home against No. 19 Ole Miss on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball defense, Dalton Knecht dominate Norfolk State