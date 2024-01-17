Dalton Knecht becomes first Tennessee player with consecutive 35-point games since Allan Houston

Dalton Knecht’s 39 points Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville lifted Tennessee men’s basketball to an 85-66 victory against Florida and continued a revelatory season for the Northern Colorado transfer.

That point total also etched his name into the program record book alongside some of the greatest Vols players of all-time.

With his 39 points Tuesday, which came on the heels of a 36-point outing in a win at Georgia last Saturday, Knecht became the first Tennessee men’s player with back-to-back games with at least 35 points since Allan Houston in 1990.

Dalton Knecht can't be stopped 😮



He's the first @Vol_Hoops player with back-to-back 35+ point games since Allan Houston 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0evDhTgANd — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2024

REQUIRED READING: College basketball rankings: Where Tennessee is ranked after Georgia win

Houston, who went on to become a first-round NBA Draft pick and two-time NBA all-star, is the program record-holder for points in a season (806 in 1990-91) and career points (2,801).

He’s the first Vol to score at least 30 points in consecutive games since Chris Lofton in Feb. 2006. That season, Lofton made the all-SEC first team for the first of what would be three times over the course of his decorated college career.

It marked the third time this season the 6-foot-6 Knecht has scored at least 30 points in a game this season. Only one other Tennessee player – Kevin Punter in 2015-16 – has managed that feat in the past 15 years.

Knecht’s 39 points against Florida were tied for the 16th-most in a game in program history. It was the second-highest scoring total for a Tennessee player in a game since 1990, behind only Grant Williams’ 43-point outburst against Vanderbilt in Jan. 2019.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dalton Knecht joins Allan Houston in Tennessee basketball record book