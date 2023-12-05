Dalton Knecht available for Tennessee basketball vs George Mason

Dalton Knecht is available for Tennessee basketball against George Mason on Tuesday, as are forward Tobe Awaka and guard Freddie Dilione V.

Knecht injured his left ankle in Tennessee's 100-92 loss at North Carolina on Wednesday. Awaka did not play at UNC due to an ankle injury suffered on Nov. 20, while Dilione had not played in the past four games due to a left foot injury from Nov. 14 against Wofford. Dilione is likely to be limited in minutes.

No. 13 Tennessee (4-3) hosts George Mason (7-1) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+).

Knecht, a Northern Colorado transfer, is averaging 20.3 points and shooting 40.5% on 3-pointers. He is making 50.5% of his shots.

Knecht had 37 points in Tennessee's loss at North Carolina before leaving with 1:39 to play. He was 13-for-17 shooting and hit 4-of-8 on 3-pointers against UNC. Knecht's 37 points tied La Salle's Lionel Simmons for the most points scored by a visiting player the Dean Smith Center. Simmons did so in January 1988.

Knecht has been UT's leading scorer in six of seven games.

Awaka missed his one game after injuring his right ankle against Syracuse on Nov. 20. He played in UT's final two games in Maui before sitting out against UNC. Awaka is averaging 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.2 minutes as a sophomore.

Dilione missed four games with a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his left foot. Dilione is averaging 2.3 points in 7.0 minutes in three games.

