Dalton Knecht 2024 NBA mock drafts: Where is Tennessee basketball star projected to be picked?

Dalton Knecht wasn't a first round NBA draft prospect a year ago.

When the 6-foot-5 guard joined Tennessee basketball as a transfer from Northern Colorado, few could have predicted what would transpire in the 2023-24 season. Knecht led the Vols to one of their best seasons in program history and was a consensus First Team All-American, the SEC Player of the Year and the winner of the Julius Erving Award for the nation's top small forward.

Knecht is now widely projected as a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft that begins Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, ABC) at Barclays Center in New York. Here's a look at where he may get picked:

Where Dalton Knecht lands in 2024 NBA mock drafts

Knecht is projected to go in the top 10 by most mock drafts, though SB Nation has the sharpshooter going No. 13 overall.

ESPN has Knecht going to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 6, but mentioned that the San Antonio Spurs, who have the No. 4 and No. 8 picks, also brought him in for workouts. The Athletic reported that the Portland Trail Blazers are targeting Knecht, should he fall to No. 7.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The 2024 NBA Draft is from June 26-27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This is the first year the draft has been divided into two days. The first round will take place Wednesday and the second round will follow Thursday.

Dalton Knecht's stats with Tennessee basketball

Knecht's lone season in Knoxville garnered national attention as he averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range.

His performances earned him a spot on every award watchlist possible, and he was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award. Knecht was a consensus First Team All-American – one of only four in program history – and SEC Player of the Year for the Vols as he led them to their second Elite Eight berth in program history.

KNECHT: Untold stories of Dalton Knecht's ascension to Tennessee basketball star, NBA Draft prospect

His 37 points in Tennessee's loss in the Elite Eight to eventual national runner-up Purdue set a school record for points in an NCAA Tournament game. Knecht was also the first SEC player with back-to-back 35-point games since Shaquille O’Neal.

He had 13 25-point games, eight 30-point games, six 35-point games, and a 40-point game. Knecht's 780 points last season are the second-most in a season in program history, only trailing Allan Houston, and his eight 30-point games are tied for seventh-most.

