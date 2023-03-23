Dalton Kincaid talks to Omar Ruiz about status of his back injury ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Tight end Dalton Kincaid talks to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz about status of his back injury ahead of 2023 NFL Draft.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid talks to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz about status of his back injury ahead of 2023 NFL Draft.
The Bears already signed Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards to free agent deals. Now they add another linebacker to the room.
Dolphins linebacker David Long responds to criticism from his ex-coach, Mike Vrabel: ‘Why are you singling me out?'
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
Now retired, former defensive back Devin McCourty has removed the Stepford Patriot chip and begun speaking truth about his time in New England. In one specific story that he shared in an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Devin McCourty ostensibly praised Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick. In so doing, however, McCourty shed plenty [more]
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
We don’t know which jersey Ezekiel Elliott will wear this season, but Elliott did reveal what number he wants to wear: 15. Elliott wrote on Twitter today that he wants to go back to the No. 15 jersey that he wore at Ohio State. “I want my #15 back,” Elliott wrote. When Elliott was drafted [more]
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
The Giants have added free agent tight end Tommy Sweeney, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports. Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have familiarity with Sweeney from their time together in Buffalo. Sweeney spent four seasons with the Bills, appearing in 24 games with four starts. He totaled 18 catches for 165 [more]
Elijah Moore departed the New York Jets after two up-and-down seasons. The receiver is looking for a fresh start after trade to Cleveland Browns.
The Jets added one receiver and then traded one away on a busy Wednesday afternoon to move two steps closer towards the final configuration among their pass catchers.
C.J. Stroud put on a show at his pro day in front of many members of the Panthers organization. The Colts were present, too, and have options open.
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver posted an Instagram story that had fans wondering if he was about to be traded to the Bears.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
Thompson wore the jersey before the Warriors’ game against the Dallas Mavericks
Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Detroit Lions' starting RG in 2020-21, was in danger of being a salary cap casualty after undergoing back surgery last fall.
The Bills have added more competition at guard by signing free agent David Edwards, formerly of the Rams.
Brad Holmes took 2 Pro Bowlers, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, in his first draft and got Rookie of the Year runner-up Aidan Hutchinson in 2022.