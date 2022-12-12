Dalton Kincaid, who prevented USC from making the College Football Playoff, won’t play in Rose Bowl

Dalton Kincaid is the man who most centrally prevented USC from winning the Pac-12 championship and making the College Football Playoff in 2022, wanted to play in the 2023 Rose Bowl for Utah against Penn State. At the very least, one should operate under that assumption, given how special it is for the Utes to play in the Granddaddy.

The Rose Bowl is a huge deal for Utah players and fans. Playing in that game is not something Utah could ever take for granted. It’s a sign of how far those players have come in their evolution. Any reasonable person would assume that Dalton Kincaid badly wanted to play in that game.

Therefore, when Kincaid announced that he won’t play in the game due to an injury, the revelation should be viewed not as a bowl opt-out, but as an injury-based absence due to a lack of sufficient time for recovery.

Kincaid will not be able to go against Penn State on Jan. 2, 2023:

#Utah TE Dalton Kincaid says he won't be able to play in the Rose Bowl due to injury & announces he will enter 2023 NFL Draft: https://t.co/WsGpYNHhzP — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 12, 2022

Kincaid should be a superb NFL tight end. He’s a gamer and a baller.

His excellence is a reminder that USC had a defense which could not rise to the challenge of stopping him. USC has to make substantial upgrades in the transfer portal to stop the next downfield pass-catching tight end which comes along in the Pac-12.

List

USC and TCU finished 1-2 at the 2022 Heisman ceremony, but their story runs deeper than that

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire