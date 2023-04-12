Is Dalton Kincaid fully healthy ahead of the NFL draft?

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is reportedly fully healed from a back injury that forced him to miss the Utes’ appearance in the Rose Bowl. Kincaid is a top talent available in the 2023 NFL draft. | Young Kwak, Associated Press

Former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid hasn’t participated in workout drills at the NFL combine and Utah’s pro day in the past couple months as he recovered from a reported back injury.

The injury, though, hasn’t stopped his draft stock from rising — Kincaid is being projected as a likely first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft (April 27-29).

Now, it’s being reported that Kincaid is fully healthy and cleared to play “with no restrictions.”

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a recent letter from Dr. Robert Watkins indicated Kincaid is fully cleared for contact following a back injury that kept him out of the Utes’ Rose Bowl appearance.

“Dalton Kincaid sustained a back injury while playing football on 11/26/2022,” an email from Dr. Watkins read, per Schefter. “Subsequent MRIs have shown appropriating healing and he has been asymptomatic with no pain and no limitation of function for at least 3 months. He is cleared to play football with no restrictions.”

The 6-foot-4 Kincaid was an integral part of the Utes’ passing offense over the past two seasons, and last year he broke out with 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns as Utah won its second straight Pac-12 championship.

Kincaid is seen as one of the top tight end prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, and many national experts see him as one of the draft’s top talents overall.

“When you turn on the tape, there’s not 10 players better than this dude in this draft,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said of Kincaid during his “Move the Sticks” podcast last week.

While mock draft projections have Kincaid sliding into the early portions of the second round, the majority of draft experts see him as a first-round talent, with organizations like the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers among the suitors being mentioned for Kincaid’s services.

Schefter reported that it’s a busy time for Kincaid visiting with NFL teams ahead of the draft.

Kincaid visited the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday and will visit the New England Patriots on Thursday and the Packers next week, according to Schefter.

Other teams he has already visited include the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys, Schefter reported.