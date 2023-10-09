Dalton Kincaid in concussion protocol, Dawson Knox has a wrist injury

The Bills' top two tight ends returned from this weekend's game in London with injuries.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on a Monday video conference that Dalton Kincaid is in the concussion protocol and that Dawson Knox has a wrist injury. McDermott said the team will monitor both players as they move toward their Sunday night game against the Giants in Week Six.

Kincaid was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and was cleared to return. The first-round pick had two catches for 19 yards and has 17 catches for 118 yards on the season.

Knox had three catches for 17 yards against Jacksonville. He has 11 catches for a 75 yards on the year.