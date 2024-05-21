Dalton High grad Bethel qualifies for U.S. Olympic swim trials

May 21—Dalton High School graduate Henry Bethel has qualified for the United States Olympic Swimming team trials in 100-meter breaststroke.

Bethel, a native of Dalton, qualified for the trials with his performance at the Speedo Atlanta Classic last week, setting a personal best with a time of 1:01.42 and beating the qualifying time of 1:02.19.

The trials are set for June 15 to 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Bethel will compete in the 100-meter breaststroke on June 15.

Bethel is a Dalton graduate and a member of the swim team at Auburn University.

At Dalton, Bethel was named Georgia's Class 6A swimmer of the year three times. Bethel finished his high school swimming career with 13 individual state swimming titles in different events and two team state championships with Dalton.