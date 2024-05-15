Dalton football spring game among those moved to Thursday; Gibbs meet and greet, jersey retirement still a go for Friday

May 14—The Dalton High School spring football game has been moved to Thursday from its originally-scheduled date of Friday night, but plans to honor former Catamount Jahmyr Gibbs will proceed on Friday.

Due to forecasts of inclement weather, the spring game, originally scheduled for Friday, will move to Thursday at 7 p.m., Dalton athletics director Ryan Richards said. Dalton High will face Trion.

A meet and greet with Gibbs and a jersey retirement ceremony for the once Catamount and current NFL running back will remain scheduled for Friday, despite the change for the spring game, though a location change will bring the festivities indoors.

The meet and greet will begin at 5 p.m. at the mini commons inside Dalton High School. Gibbs' jersey will be retired at a ceremony at 7 p.m. in the Dalton High gymnasium. The ceremony was originally set for halftime of the spring game.

Admission is free and open to the public for the jersey retirement ceremony. Tickets for the meet and greet, which runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., are $50 per family or up to four autographs, Richards said.

Outside memorabilia will not be allowed to be autographed by Gibbs, and items to be autographed will be available on site. Limited tickets are available and can be purchased at gofan.co/event/1507498.

At the 7 p.m. ceremony, the 2024 Dalton High football team and cheerleaders will be introduced, then Gibbs' No. 1 jersey will be retired.

Dalton's spring game was moved amid a spate of schedule changes for spring football due to Friday's forecasted weather. Southeast Whitfield and Coahulla Creek were also scheduled to play in spring games on Friday, but those have moved to Thursday. Southeast hosts Chattooga at 7:30 p.m. and Coahulla Creek plays at Gordon Lee in Chickamauga at 7 p.m.

Gibbs was selected with the 12th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft last year. Gibbs became the highest drafted player ever from Whitfield County and the first player drafted into the NFL from the county in 40 years. Dalton High's Jim Arnold was drafted in the fifth round in 1983.

A 2020 Dalton graduate, Gibbs was a two-time Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year for the Catamounts. Gibbs rushed for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior for Dalton.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Gibbs originally signed with Georgia Tech. He spent two seasons in Atlanta before transferring to Alabama to play for a year.

In 2022 with the Crimson Tide, Gibbs recorded 926 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 444 receiving yards and three receiving scores, enough to lure the Lions into taking him in the first round the draft.

During his rookie regular season for the Lions, Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 316 receiving yards and one receiving score. Gibbs helped lead the Lions to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Gibbs was selected to the NFL's Pro Bowl and was named a member of the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.