Dalton Bargo discusses Tennessee playing in Omaha

Tennessee sophomore Dalton Bargo hit two home runs in the Vols’, 12-1, win against Evansville on Sunday to advance to the College World Series.

The College World Series will be contested June 14-24 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bargo is a native of Omaha and discussed what it means for him to play in the College World Series.

“It means everything to me,” Bargo said. “Ever since I was six years old, I’ve been going to games. It’s been a dream of mine to go since I was a little kid. Being a part of a team and being one of the reasons we are going back to Omaha is everything I could ever ask for. I’m just thankful for the opportunities I’ve been given and made the most of them.”

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire