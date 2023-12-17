Dalton Albrecht's buzzer-beating layup spoils SCSU's comeback win in 2OT

Dec. 16—ST. CLOUD — The Bemidji State men's basketball team had a big lead, and then it didn't. But in the end, none of it mattered because Dalton Albrecht said so.

The Beavers' senior forward banked in a putback layup to beat the buzzer and sealed a 103-102 win in double overtime against St. Cloud State on the road.

BSU led by 14 points with 3:29 left in the first half on John Sutherland's layup. However, the Huskies stormed back. SCSU took its first lead of the second half with 9:22 left on Craig Steele's 3-pointer, and it was a back-and-forth battle from there.

The two teams traded buckets before heading to overtime, tied at 86-86. Both teams each scored six points in the first extra session, setting the table for a thrilling finish.

Jamiir Allen hit a mid-range jumper with seven seconds left to put St. Cloud State ahead 102-101. BJ Davis responded by launching a floater with two seconds left for Bemidji State, but the shot was off target. Albrecht scooped up the rebound and scored as time expired to give the Beavers their eighth win.

BSU moved to 4-2 in NSIC play and 8-4 overall this season. Davis had a game-high 23 points. Albrecht and Sutherland trailed behind with 23 and 19, respectively. Bradyen Williams added 17, while John Pecarich scored 11.

Bemidji State 103, St. Cloud State 102 (2OT)

BSU 47 39 6 11 — 103

SCSU 38 48 6 10 — 102

Bemidji State — Davis 28, Albrecht 23, Sutherland 19, Williams 17, Pecarich 11, Olson 2, Tennyson 2, Josephson 1. Totals: 31-61 FG, 13-26 3-pt. FG, 28-33 FT.

St. Cloud State — Allen 23, Willert 16, Hawks 11, Morgan 10, Renta 10, Taylor 8, Mutimer 7, Dahl 6, Steele 6, Ramlall 5. Totals — 35-70 FG, 11-34 3-pt. FG, 21-27 FT.