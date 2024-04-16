Dalrymple pushes W.F. West to blowout win over Shelton

Apr. 15—BOX SCORE

At Shelton

BEARCATS 14, HIGHCLIMBERS 3

W.F West 022 310 6 — 14

Shelton 100 020 0 — 3

WFW Pitching — Dalrymple (W) 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 11 SO; Tobin 1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Dalrymple 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Myers 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB; Osretich 0-1, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Behind an all-around game from Monroe Dalrymple, the Bearcats went on the road and stomped the Highclimbers in a 14-3 victory on Monday night in Evergreen Conference action.

Dalrymple made it a 4-1 game with a solo home run in the third and fired six innings in the circle with 11 strikeouts. She got plenty of run support from her teammates — and herself — with eight straight runs to erase an early one-run deficit.

W.F. West (7-3, 4-1 EvCo) broke the game open with a six-run top of the seventh. Its lineup drew 10 walks on the night and half of them came in that half-inning. Avalon Myers notched three hits and two RBIs while Dalrymple and Ty Osretich each drove in two.

The Bearcats will host Aberdeen in a league matchup on Wednesday, a battle between two teams tied for second in the standings.