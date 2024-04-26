Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders returning to BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – New BYU head coach Kevin Young is doing a great job recruiting while still helping coach an NBA team.

Cougars starting point guard Dallin Hall announced he is returning to BYU, after entering the transfer portal April 12 after head coach Mark Pope left for Kentucky. Key reserve Richie Saunders also announced Thursday night that he was coming back to BYU.

Jaxson Robinson declares for NBA Draft

Hall averaged 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and a team-high 5.1 assists last season for the Cougars, who earned a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Saunders averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds last year.

Young, who is coaching with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA playoffs, fought off Creighton, who made a hard push to sign Hall. Hall attended Young’s introductory press conference last week.

Saunders had an offer to follow Pope to Kentucky, but instead decided to stay in Provo.

Both Hall and Saunders have two years of eligibility remaining.

Brody Kozlowski flips commit from USC to BYU

Not everybody from last year’s team is coming back, though. Starting center Aly Khalifa transferred to Louisville, and forward Atiki Ally-Atiki is currently in the portal. Leading scorer Jaxson Robinson also declared for the NBA Draft.

4-star recruit Collin Chandler decommitted from BYU to follow Pope to Kentucky, but 4-star Brody Kozlowski changed his commitment from USC to BYU.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.