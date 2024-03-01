Dallastown still chasing elusive district title after loss to Central Dauphin

Very little went Dallastown’s way in the District 3 Class 6A girls’ final Thursday night at Giant Center.

The Wildcats won the tip, but Central Dauphin’s Alexis Ferguson stole the ball, went the other way and finished for the first points of the game. That set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Rams defeated Dallastown, 39-29.

It was the Rams’ fifth title since the expansion to six classes.

Ava Jamison gave the Wildcats their only lead with a 3-pointer on their next possession.

The Wildcats trailed by just one at the end of the first quarter and by three at the half. But then they went ice cold from the field. They scored just three points in the third quarter and 13 the rest of the way.

Praise Matthews led the Wildcats with 15 points.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Dallastown basketball falls to Central Dauphin in Class 6A title game