Dallastown falls to Downingtown West in first PIAA state playoff game

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — 2024 has been a record-setting season for the Dallastown Wildcats — for the first time in program history, the Wildcats made the PIAA state tournament.

While it came to a difficult end with a 19-5 loss to Downingtown West, Dallastown can hang their hat on a district semifinal run and making school history. The Wildcats hung around early, tying the game at two in the first quarter, but the Whippets showed why they had just one loss on the season coming in as they dominated the rest of the way.

