Dallas at New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

Dallas at New York Giants How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Dallas (9-4), New York Giants (4-9)

Dallas at New York Giants Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

The Dallas defense is rising up and rolling lately – relatively speaking – after getting ripped up by the Raiders a few weeks ago, and it’s not just the Micah Parsons show.

The Cowboys forced four takeaways in each of their last two games and they’ve been okay against the run. They’re not a rock, but they’re not getting gashed.

The Giants might have been able to run a bit in their loss to the Chargers last week, but they’re not doing anything well on a consistent basis if the defense isn’t giving the offense a whole lot of good opportunities.

Daniel Jones is still hurting, Mike Glennon is Mike Glennon, and the Giant offense isn’t going to push past 20 points.

Why New York Giants Will Win

Do the Cowboys have enough healthy backs?

Tony Pollard is still questionable at very, very best with a foot injury, Ezekiel Elliott is still on a bit of a pitch count with his knee problem, and that means it might be Corey Clement or bust for stretches against a run defense that’s had a few nice moments over the last several weeks.

The Giants need the Cowboys to go into one of their funks.

Whether it was against the Broncos, or the Raiders, or the the Chiefs, Dallas has a way of not playing up to its full capabilities at times.

This hasn’t been the most consistent of Dallas teams, and the Giants just need to hang around at home as long as possible.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be the prettiest of games.

Dallas will be balanced, Dak Prescott will be fine when he has to be, and the Giants won’t be able to take advantage of the opportunities they’ll have to push ahead.

This will be a business-like performance with one big deep play to CeeDee Lamb to add a wee bit of flash.

Dallas at New York Giants Prediction, Line

Dallas 27, New York Giants 16

Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

