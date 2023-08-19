Dallas wins the rematch, too, and denies the Sun chance to clinch a WNBA playoff berth

Aug. 18—MOHEGAN — The last game of a grueling four-city road trip with a hobbled All-Star in DeWanna Bonner. Or at home at Mohegan Sun Arena with Bonner following five days of rest.

It didn't matter the circumstance for the Connecticut Sun, who lost their second straight game to the Dallas Wings on Friday night, 95-75, denying the Sun yet again from clinching its seventh straight WNBA playoff bid.

Connecticut has lost three straight for the first time since the 2021 regular season. It also dropped its second straight game by 10-or-more points for the first time since 2018.

"I mean, clearly we've got some issues on defense so maybe that," Bonner said of whether there was a common thread in the three defeats. "I feel like people are playing really comfortable against us and that's not really our style of play.

"We usually are a defensive-minded team. So we've got to go back, look at video and see how we can adjust."

Arike Ogunbowale made seemingly every off-balance, unlikely 3-point field goal (7-for-9 in all) to finish with 30 points for Dallas (17-14) and 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan had 14 points and 11 rebounds, exposing the Sun's lack of depth in the post once again following the season-ending injury to Brionna Jones.

"She's a bucket. She hit some tough ones on us, too," Bonner said of Ogunbowale, who was 11-for-20 shooting overall. "That's what she does, night in and night out. You let her get free, it's going up."

Former UConn point guard Crystal Dangerfield contributed with 12 timely points for Dallas. Fellow UConn grad Lou Lopez Senechal, a first-round draft pick by the Wings, is still recovering from knee surgery and did not play, but traveled to Connecticut with the team for the first time.

Bonner had 25 points and 12 rebounds for Connecticut (21-10), third overall in the WNBA standings behind Las Vegas (28-3) and New York (24-7), and Alyssa Thomas finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Dallas beat Connecticut 91-81 last Saturday despite a season-high 26 points from Connecticut's Thomas, who had her 21st double-double of the season, with Friday making 22.

On Friday, Dallas led 46-40 at halftime, outscoring the Sun by a 17-6 margin over the final 5:34 of the second quarter following a 3-pointer by Connecticut's Ty Harris which gave the team a 34-29 lead.

Ogunbowale gave the Wings the lead back with a 3, making it 35-34 in their favor amid an 8-0 run. DiJonai Carrington gave Connecticut a spark off the bench with two driving layups and Thomas hit a jump shot, with the Sun still trailing 42-40.

But Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally scored the final two hoops of the half for Dallas.

Connecticut trailed by nine in the third quarter on a jump shot by Dangerfield off a Sun turnover, but the Sun responded with an 8-2 run to pull within 56-53 and the margin held at three through the end of the period.

Bonner scored 14 of Connecticut's 23 points in the third quarter, going 8-for-8 from the foul line.

The Sun trailed 68-67 in the fourth quarter on two free throws by Tiffany Hayes (13 points) but Dangerfield and Howard followed with layups for Dallas, resulting in a Connecticut timeout. Howard scored again and Kalani Brown converted a three-point play with 5:44 to go to flip the lead to double-digits at 77-67 and the Sun never recovered.

The Wings outscored the Sun 29-12 in the fourth.

"(We gave up) 21 points off of turnovers and 19 points off offensive rebounds," Sun head coach Stephanie White said. "That's really tough to come back from. You almost have to play perfect outside of that.

"Dallas is a good team. They're continuing to get better and every night we gotta be locked in and ready to go. I thought we weren't consistent enough tonight."

The Sun had five days off as a reward following their long road trip, which they finished 2-2, able to rest and recover, White said before the game. The Sun won games at Indiana and Seattle before falling to Phoenix, a game in which Bonner played just one minutes due to a back injury, and Dallas.

Prior to Friday's game, the Sun signed 6-4 forward Kristine Anigwe to a seven-day contract, made possible because the team qualified for the emergency salary cap hardship provision due to having only nine players available.

Anigwe signed a seven-day contract with the Sun on July 17 and appeared in three games before being released.

The Sun announced earlier in the day that 6-10 center Betty Hatar was out (return to play protocol).

Connecticut will play next on Sunday in Chicago (5 p.m., NBC Sports Boston).

