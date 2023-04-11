Dallas Wings WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Dallas Wings:
Round 1 (No. 3 overall, from Atlanta Dream) - Maddy Siegrist, forward, Villanova
Round 1 (5, from Phoenix Mercury) - Lou Lopez Sénéchal, guard/forward, Connecticut
Round 1 (11, from Chicago Sky) - Abby Meyers, guard, Maryland
Round 2 (19) - Ashley Joens, guard/forward, Iowa State
Round 3 (31)
Dallas Wings' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 7 overall): Veronica Burton, guard, Northwestern
2021 (No. 1 overall): Charli Collier, center/forward, Texas
2020 (No. 2 overall): Satou Sabally, forward, Oregon
2019 (No. 5 overall): Arike Ogunbowale, guard, Notre Dame
2018 (No. 6 overall): Azura Stevens, forward, Connecticut
