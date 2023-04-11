Dallas Wings WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Dallas Wings:

Round 1 (No. 3 overall, from Atlanta Dream) - Maddy Siegrist, forward, Villanova

Round 1 (5, from Phoenix Mercury) - Lou Lopez Sénéchal, guard/forward, Connecticut

Round 1 (11, from Chicago Sky) - Abby Meyers, guard, Maryland

Round 2 (19) - Ashley Joens, guard/forward, Iowa State

Round 3 (31)

Dallas Wings' last five top draft picks:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 WNBA draft: Dallas Wings round-by-round selections