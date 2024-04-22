Dallas Wings sold out of season tickets for first time in franchise history

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Wings announced, for the first time in team history, that they have sold out of Season Ticket Memberships for the upcoming season.

The team says season tickets make up nearly 40-percent of the 6,251 seat capacity at College Park Center in Arlington.

Single game tickets are still available.

Overall, the Wings have seen ticket sales revenue increase 220-percent, including over a 1,200-percent increase in individual ticket sales revenue, according to the team.

Multiple games are expected to sell out this season.

The increased ticket sales coincide with a spike of interest surrounding women's basketball, including rookies like the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark.

Clark will play against the Wings in Arlington for the first preseason game of the season on May 3.

The increase in sales comes as the Wings are looking to make a move to Downtown Dallas.

Over the weekend, the team confirmed that it is in talks with the City of Dallas to play home games at Dallas Memorial Auditorium at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Dallas City Council is expected to vote on Wednesday on a resolution that would open the door for the Wings to move to Dallas.

The move still requires the approval of the WNBA Board of Governors.

Dallas Memorial Auditorium holds close to 10,000 seats and is expected to be renovated as part of a larger upgrade to the convention center.

The Wings open the regular season on May 15 against the Chicago Sky.

