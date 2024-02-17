Dallas Wings sign multiple important pieces ahead of 2024 season

In the Dallas Wings’ latest signing, they entered into a contract with veteran forward Emma Cannon on Monday. Most recently, Cannon spent the 2023 season with the Indiana Fever and appeared in 30 games while averaging 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds.

“My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Dallas Wings franchise,” said Cannon. “This is a place where the possibilities are endless and I’m happy to be a part of it. I can’t wait to connect with my teammates, staff and the amazing Dallas fans. See you soon! Let’s go, Wings!”

While Cannon has spent multiple seasons in the WNBA, she is equally as versed in playing internationally. She currently plays for Nesibe in Turkey, averaging 19.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and two assists per game. Cannon was the 2022 All-Israeli League Finals MVP, the 2022 All-Israeli League Forward of the Year, the 2021 All-Eurocup Forward of the Year and the 2014 All-German DBBL Forward of the Year.

Cannon has been on multiple championship-winning teams, including the 2022 and 2023 Israeli League winners Elitzur Ramla and three-time DBBL winners Wasserburg (2013-15). Along with impressive showings in Israel, Turkey and Germany, Cannon has also enjoyed successful professional stints in Russia, Poland and Australia.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Emma Cannon,” Wings head coach Latricia Trammell stated. “Her experience, versatility, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our organization’s goals. Emma’s presence will positively elevate our team on and off the court.”

The Wings also recently signed Stephanie Soares and re-signed Kalani Brown and All-Star Satou Sabally.

