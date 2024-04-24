Dallas Wings set to move in 2026 after approval of multi-year agreement

The Dallas City Council and the Dallas Wings agreed Wednesday to a 15-year $19 million agreement in which the team will move from the College Park Center in Arlington to the Dallas Memorial Arena in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The agreement is pending approval from the WNBA, the Wings will continue to play at College Park Center for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb spoke about the relationship between the team and the Metroplex in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The Dallas Wings would like to thank the City of Dallas and especially Mayor Johnson for his strategic vision and commitment,” said Bibb, “The City of Arlington, the University of Texas at Arlington, and College Park Center continue to be valued partners, and we look forward to playing in Arlington for the next two seasons.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also spoke about what the franchise will bring to the city.

“Dallas is the place to be right now – for residents, for businesses, and for professional sports teams and their fans,” Johnson said, “ This deal has been a top priority for us because we know the Dallas Wings will soar in the city they represent. We will be thrilled to welcome the Wings to the heart of our city.”

The move comes as women’s basketball experiences an explosion in growth with multiple teams, including the Dallas Wings, selling out season ticket memberships before the seasons start.

The Wings sellout was the first in franchise history and the team expects to announce individual-game sellouts in the near future.

The Dallas Wings begin their regular season at 7 :p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 against the Chicago Sky. First, however, they will play a home preseason game on May 3 against Indiana and rookie Caitlin Clark.