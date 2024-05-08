Dallas Wings sell out first two regular season games

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Wings are one of the hottest tickets in town.

The WNBA team announced tickets are sold out for the first two games of the regular season.

College Park Center in Arlington is expected to be packed for the games against the Chicago Sky on May 15 and 18.

The Wings have now sold out four consecutive games in Arlington, dating back to last year.

Last season's playoff game against the Las Vegas Aces on September 29 was a sellout, as was May 3rd's preseason game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The Wings announced last month that they sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2024 season.

Season tickets make up nearly 40-percent of the 6,251 seat capacity at College Park Center in Arlington.

The Wings are planning to move to Downtown Dallas starting in 2026.

Dallas City Council approved a 15-year, $19 million agreement to have the team play at Dallas Memorial Auditorium at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

COLLEGE PARK CENTER, ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - 2024/05/03: Grace Berger #34 of Indiana Fever defends Arike Ogunbowale #24 of Dallas Wings during the WNBA preseason match between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at College Park Center. Final score Dallas Wings 79 - 76 Indiana Fever. (Photo by Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The City of Dallas and the Wings still need to finalize the agreements.

Dallas Memorial Auditorium holds close to 10,000 seats. It is expected to be renovated as part of a much larger facelift to the convention center, which was passed by voters in 2022.