Dallas Wings select Jacy Sheldon with No. 5 WNBA Draft pick
DALLAS - The Dallas Wings had three picks in Monday night’s WNBA Draft, including two in the top 10.
The Wings chose shooting guard Jacy Sheldon from Ohio State at No. 5.
She’s an outstanding defender and said she’s already spoken to Wings Coach Latricia Trammell.
"We’ve had really good discussions. Coach is awesome and just being able to talk about their system and how they like to do things there was awesome for me to learn," Sheldon said. "I grew up as a little kid watching all these women play and how talented they are. And being able to have a chance to play with them and compete against them, it’s a dream. It’s what we’re all here for and what we’re all looking forward to."
The Wings also chose point guard Carla Leite with the ninth overall pick. She’s been playing professionally in France.
Guard Ashley Owusu from Penn State was selected in the third round.