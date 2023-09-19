Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally on playoff run
Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally sits down with FOX 4's Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon to talk about the Wings' playoff series, the growth of the WNBA and growing up idolizing Dirk Nowitzki.
Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally sits down with FOX 4's Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon to talk about the Wings' playoff series, the growth of the WNBA and growing up idolizing Dirk Nowitzki.
The first round continued Friday with a pair of openers that included scorching 3-point shooting and young players showing out.
Satou Sabally slammed the "disgusting fan base in Minny" after the incident on Tuesday night.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The Cowboys signed Ronald Jones as a free agent in March after his short stint with the Chiefs last season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
The Huskies are blasting opponents with what may be college football's best offense, so why aren't they getting any love? Plus, we dig into which 3-0 teams could be in trouble in Week 4.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
Saquon Barkley was helped off the field on the Giants' final drive in their win against the Cardinals on Sunday.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said the school provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Patrick Mahomes has now received more than $273 million in guaranteed money since he signed his deal in 2020, which is a league record.
Travis Hunter sustained a late hit on the sideline during the second quarter of Colorado's win over Colorado State.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The best chance for the rest of the F1 grid to put a dent in Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance comes this weekend in Singapore.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Hamlin became the winningest driver without a Cup title on Saturday night at Bristol.