Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally on playoff run
Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally sits down with FOX 4's Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon to talk about the Wings' playoff series, the growth of the WNBA and growing up idolizing Dirk Nowitzki.
2020's No. 2 overall pick averaged career highs in four different parts of her game this season.
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
The first round continued Friday with a pair of openers that included scorching 3-point shooting and young players showing out.
Satou Sabally slammed the "disgusting fan base in Minny" after the incident on Tuesday night.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
