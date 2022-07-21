Dallas Wings’ Satou Sabally gets custom Jordan 37 PE shoe originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Satou Sabally may be on the Wings, but she’s soon going to soar thanks to her kicks.

The Dallas Wings forward joined Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum as basketball players with their own Jordan 37 PE (player exclusive). Sabally’s collaboration will feature a “Ocean Cube, Flash Crimson, Volt, Black, and Celestial Teal” colorway and has personalized details across the shoe.

Check the sneakers out below:

Sabally’s Jordan 37 PE reportedly will be released in October with a retail price of $205.

Sabally signed with Jordan Brand in April 2021. Two months later, Jordan Brand announced a partnership with 11 more WNBA players. The company signed three more players after the 2022 WNBA Draft, including No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream.

Sabally joins a pair of WNBA legends in making recent sneaker news. Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart recently debuted her “Stewie 1” Puma signature shoe at the WNBA All-Star Game, while Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker revealed her “Play Your Ace” collection with adidas on Wednesday.

Sabally was a WNBA All-Star in 2021. In 11 games this season, she is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.