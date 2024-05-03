Dallas Wings host Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in preseason game

DALLAS - The WNBA preseason tips off in Arlington Friday night with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever taking on the Dallas Wings.

The game is a big one for basketball fans.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 1: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talks to reporters during media day activities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Iowa superstar will play in her first WNBA game in front of a sold-out crowd at College Park Center.

It’s been less than three weeks since the Indiana Fever selected Clark with the first pick in the WNBA Draft.

She hasn’t really had much of an off-season.

Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NCAA Women’s National Championship game on April 7. But the team lost to South Carolina.

Clark said she’s eager to get back on the court.

"I was playing my best basketball of my career at the end of my career and now I get to turn the page and go to a new chapter of my life and have the confidence coming from there and taking that into this," she said. "I just try to look at it positively. Would I have loved a break and a vacation? Sure, but there's plenty of time in life and after the season to do that."

Friday night’s game will also feature the professional debut of the Wings’ top draft pick Jacy Sheldon.

She was a point guard at Ohio State.

The Wings’ regular season kicks off on May 15 at home against Chicago.