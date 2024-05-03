- Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa WeatherspoonThe Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/chicago-sky-high-hopes-2024-wnba-draft-cardoso-reese-coach-teresa-weatherspoon/556587/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa Weatherspoon</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:52Now PlayingPaused
- Biggest offseason questions surrounding Lakers, Suns, PelicansAfter first-round playoff exits, what are the biggest offseason questions surrounding the Lakers, Suns and Pelicans?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/biggest-offseason-questions-lakers-suns-pelicans-lebron-james/609104/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Biggest offseason questions surrounding Lakers, Suns, Pelicans</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:39Now PlayingPaused
Dallas Wings excited to kick off new season
The Dallas Wings' preseason tips off Friday night in Arlington with a game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Team president and CEO Greg Bibb talks about the excitement surrounding this game and this season.