Dallas vs San Francisco Prediction, NFC Wild Card Preview

Dallas vs San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: NFC Wild Card Preview

Dallas vs San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: San Francisco (10-7), Dallas (12-5)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

– NFL Expert Picks, Wild Cards

Dallas vs San Francisco Wild Card Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win the NFC Wild Card

Seriously, which Dallas team are we going to get?

Oh sure, it was all fun and happy when rolling at will against the Philadelphia second team in Week 18, but this team has a weird way of struggling at odd times.

When it mattered in Week 17, the Arizona defense was able to slow down the machine. The Giants were able to D up in Week 15, Kansas City shut things down to a dead stop in Week 11, and now it’s up to the San Francisco defense to do what it does on the ground.

It’s the NFL Playoffs – there’s pressure on everyone to win no matter what. There’s a bigger sense of urgency on the Dallas side.

This San Francisco team under Kyle Shanahan might have had to fight through a slew of things this season, but it’s been able to maintain a relatively even keel.

Yeah, it lost at Seattle in overtime, but it won seven of its last nine games – the other loss coming in a good battle at Tennessee – seven though five of those games were on the road.

Dallas might have the bigger name firepower, but Deebo Samuel is the best wide receiver on the field. Brandon Aiyuk is starting to step up his game, Jimmy Garoppolo has been quietly decent when he’s been able to go.

This team has the makeup, the D, and the mentality to get this done, but …

– Why Dallas Will Win

– What’s Going to Happen, Prediction

NEXT: Why Dallas Will Win the NFC Wild Card

Why Dallas Will Win the NFC Wild Card

If the Dallas offense kicks it into gear, forget it.

Yeah, the Week 18 blowout over Philadelphia came against the backups, but the 56-14 win over Washington in Week 16 was the real deal.

Story continues

Dak Prescott has been fantastic, he’s spreading the ball around to all of his targets, and the running game has been able to make up for the issues with Ezekiel Elliott’s knee problems with Corey Clement stepping in when Tony Pollard can’t.

The offense is the star, but it’s the defensive side that’s been helping to make games ugly.

The D leads the NFL in takeaways, and for all of the good things San Francisco has done over the back half of the season, turnovers have been an issue.

The 49ers have given it up six times in the last four games, they’re 0-3 when turning it over three times or more, and they’ve given up multiple turnovers in eight games.

If Dallas comes up with multiple takeaways – it’s done it 12 times – it has this.

– What’s Going to Happen, Prediction

– NFL Wild Card Schedules, Predictions

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Who’s Going To Win the NFC Wild Card

What’s Going To Happen, Who’s Going To Win the NFC Wild Card

Dallas has to get Emmitt Smith going early on and wait for the right time to get Michael Irvin involved, but Steve Young should be able to use his legs to …

For people of a certain age, Dallas vs San Francisco in the playoffs will always have a magical ring. This isn’t that, but in a relatively wide open NFC draw this year, the winner of this becomes that proverbial team that no one wants to face.

No one wants to deal with the Dallas offensive pop, and San Francisco has the right mix and right blend as a road warrior to be dangerous.

How much does Dallas press right away?

It might want to try to win the Super Bowl on the first drive considering all the pressure from the base, the city, the league, and, of course, the owner.

It’ll all work early on. The Cowboys will get up, there will be a great balance, and they’ll look like all is humming after a takeaway leads to a score and a big first half lead.

And then the 49ers will start chipping away.

Garoppolo will get into a groove, Elijah Mitchell will start to be effective on the ground, and this will start to get a bit hairy for a nervous crowd.

That’s when the Cowboys turn to the ground attack,

The pitch count on Zeke stops here. He becomes a second half workhorse, Dak Prescott will find Dalton Schultz for the second touchdown connection between the two on the day, and Dallas moves on in a fun shootout.

– Top 16 NFL First 2022 Mock Draft

Dallas vs San Francisco Wild Card Prediction, Line

Dallas 30, San Francisco 26

Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Top Gun: Maverick

1: Don’t Look Up

NFL Playoff Wild Card Expert Picks

Las Vegas at Cincinnati | New England at Buffalo

Phil at Tampa Bay | San Fran at Dallas

Pittsburgh at Kansas City | Arizona at LA Rams

NFL Schedule | 2022 NFL First 16 Mock Draft

NFL Playoff First Predictions, Super Bowl

