Dallas vs Philadelphia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

Dallas vs Philadelphia How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Dallas (4-1), Philadelphia (5-0)

Dallas vs Philadelphia Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

With all of the attention paid to how well the Cowboys are doing with Cooper Rush at quarterback, there’s a bigger thing happening with them.

The defense has been outstanding.

Rush and the running game have been able to keep the season afloat before Dak Prescott returns, but it’s the defense that’s taking over with plenty of takeaways and big plays

The secondary has come up with a few great performances against Hall of Fame-caliber passers – and Carson Wentz – and it starts with enough of a pass rush to bother Jalen Hurts.

The running game is effective enough, Rush will hit third down throws, and …

Why Philadelphia Will Win

The Eagle defensive line is getting better and better.

How the rest of the NFL didn’t pick up that Jordan Davis was going to be an anchor out of central casting – and worthy of top five overall pick – will look worse and worse over time.

There have been lulls, but the secondary has her to allow 250 yards through the air, the run defense has been a rock – even if Kyler Murray was flying around last week – and that other side is playing well, too.

Helped by Hurts taking off – along with a huge rotation of serviceable backs – the Eagles lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns as they set the tempo in games by getting everything going on the ground.

This week, though …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the passing attack.

For all the big things the Dallas secondary does, it still gets beaten a bit too often. It doesn’t give up a ton of big plays, but it can be moved on.

DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown will alternate drive cranking catches, the backs will be involved, and this will be where the O throws a curveball into the mix.

Hurts is the marquee star in this – and rightly so – but it’ll be the defense that generates the buzz everyone will be talking about on Monday.

Dallas vs Philadelphia Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 30, Dallas 17

Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Dallas vs Philadelphia Must See Rating: 5

