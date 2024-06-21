Dallas visits Washington following Ogunbowale's 31-point game

Dallas Wings (3-11, 2-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (2-13, 2-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 31 points in the Wings' 83-72 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Mystics have gone 1-5 at home. Washington allows 82.7 points and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Wings are 2-6 on the road. Dallas averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 2- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Washington scores 76.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 86.0 Dallas allows. Dallas averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Washington gives up.

The Mystics and Wings square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Mystics. Aaliyah Edwards is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Teaira McCowan is averaging 12.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Wings: 1-9, averaging 77.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.