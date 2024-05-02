Dallas Turner tabbed as a rookie to have an instant impact in 2024

Former defensive standout for the Alabama Crimson Tide Dallas Turner is expected to make an immediate impact on the Minnesota Vikings roster in his rookie season. With the No. 17 overall pick, the Vikings’ second of the first round, Minnesota selected Turner.

Looking to boost the defensive side of the ball, the Vikings managed to land one of the best defensive players in the 2024 draft class at a spot much lower than many experts had projected.

Now, analysts believe Turner’s presence will lead to an instant upgrade in Minnesota.

Michael Middlehurt-Schwarts of USA TODAY named the 15 rookies for the 2024 season that could have an instant impact. Turner was listed at No. 13 on the list.

The 6-3, 237-pounder is an imposing matchup off the edge, comfortable in overwhelming blockers with his length and initial burst or dropping back into coverage. It’s little wonder Minnesota gravitated toward him given his optimal fit in Brian Flores’ defensive scheme, which keeps opponents guessing with its all-or-nothing blitzes. While free-agent signings Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel might lead the charge for a pass rush undergoing a needed reboot after Danielle Hunter’s departure, Turner should have several chances to establish his disruptiveness in the early going. The range of possible outcomes for his sack total, however, is probably wider than the other edge threats on this list.

Though a transition to the NFL could be tricky for some, Turner made playing in the SEC look so easy that he may be able to seamlessly move into the professional league without any issues.

For the time being, we are left to wait and see how he performs with the franchise in the offseason before the start f the 2024 NFL regular season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire