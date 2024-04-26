Dallas Turner selected by Minnesota Vikings No. 17 overall in 2024 NFL draft

Former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner will begin his professional career with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected No. 17 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He slid farther than anyone could have anticipated, which surprised many.

Turner becomes an immediate boost to the Vikings’ defense. The team traded up with the Jacksonville Jaguars to land the pick and ultimately select the former Alabama star. Now, the defensive line gets an instant upgrade with a young player who is eager to disrupt the backfield of the opposing offense at every snap.

The spotlight was on Turner in the 2023 college football season as he had the hefty task of replacing Will Anderson Jr., who was selected No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2023 draft. Not only did Turner step up to the challenge, he exceeded expectations.

This pick does come as a surprise, as he was long projected to be selected by the Atlanta Falcons, with some arguing he was the perfect fit for the franchise all along. Now, Minnesota trades up to land him after already selecting former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Dallas Turner and other former Alabama players preparing for their upcoming rookie year in the 2024 NFL season.

