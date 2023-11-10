Dallas Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry named Lott Trophy semi-finalists

The Lott IMPACT Trophy recognizes the nation’s top college football defensive player who exemplifies Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

Alabama football’s Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner were recently named as semifinalists for the trophy.

Both McKinstry and Turner are stars on the field and leaders in the locker room, they are now one step closer to being recognized as the top IMPACT player in the country.

In 2005, Alabama linebacker Demeco Ryans won the award and Will Anderson Jr. won it just last season in 2022. Only on school has had back-to-back Lott Trophy award winners: UCLA in 2013 and 2014.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow McKinstry and Turner as the 2023 season progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire