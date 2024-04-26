Dallas Turner drafted by Minnesota Vikings with No. 17 overall pick

DETROIT (WHNT) — The Minnesota Vikings selected Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner with the No.17 overall pick Thursday night.

Turner, the 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, broke out in 2023 for the Alabama Crimson Tide despite enormous pressure to follow in the footsteps of the 2023 first-round selection, former Alabama player, Will Anderson Jr.

The 6-4 edge rusher from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, totaled 22.5 sacks and 120 tackles over his three-year collegiate playing career. Turner joined the following Tide players who’ve been named SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Rolando McClain (2009), C.J. Mosley (2013), Reggie Ragland (2015), Jonathan Allen (2016), Patrick Surtain II (2020) and Will Anderson Jr. (2021 and 2022).

Turner is the second Alabama player taken off the board in this year’s draft.

Minnesota traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars to draft Turner, marking their second first-round selection this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.