Dallas’ Trysten Hill catches flak for ‘dirty’ hit on Seahawks’ Chris Carson

Barry Werner

The Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys played a thriller Sunday with Seattle coming out on top, 38-31, in a thriller.

One play had some upset as Chris Carson was running with the ball and was tackled. Dallas’ Trysten Hill then did quite the gator roll over the prone Seahawks’ RB, leaving him with a sprained knee.


A video of the play shows Hill appears to roll and put some excessive force on Carson’s angle or knee.

Check out the move:




There was another questionable move by the Cowboys’ lineman on Russell Wilson.