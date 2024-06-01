Dallas takes on Minnesota after Ogunbowale's 21-point showing

Dallas Wings (3-3, 2-0 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (4-2, 2-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings faces the Minnesota Lynx after Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points in the Wings' 74-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Minnesota went 12-8 in Western Conference play and 9-11 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 85.0 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Dallas finished 22-18 overall and 11-9 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Wings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.