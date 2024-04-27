Dallas takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (51-31, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -6; over/under is 209.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Mavericks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Mavericks won the last matchup 101-90 on April 27 led by 22 points from Luka Doncic, while James Harden scored 21 points for the Clippers.

The Mavericks have gone 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is third in the NBA averaging 14.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9% from downtown. Doncic leads the team averaging 4.1 makes while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The Clippers have gone 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 6-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 117.9 points per game the Mavericks score are 5.6 more points than the Clippers give up (112.3). The Clippers are shooting 48.9% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.5% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is shooting 49.7% and averaging 25.6 points for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Clippers. Harden is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 107.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 48.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out (ankle), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (ankle).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.