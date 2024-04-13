Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken, 04/13/2024
Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken, 04/13/2024
Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but is ready to leave if his wife goes into labor.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
Max Homa is having the best major championship of his career, and the patrons at Augusta National are loving it.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing.”
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Kayla Harrison made the 135-pound weight limit required for her bantamweight bout at UFC 300 versus Holly Holm. It's the lowest weight at which she has ever fought.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.
What does Seattle need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.