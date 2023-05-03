Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken - Game Highlights

Two weeks removed from spraining his right knee, Sixers star Joel Embiid scored just 15 points in a series-tying 121-87 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Bosa will play for his third different defensive coordinator in five years with the 49ers. He's not worried about it affecting his game.
The world's top 10 athlete earners collectively cracked $1.11 billion in the last year.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
Rory McIlroy is back on Tour this week for the first time since he missed the cut at the Masters.
The WNBA is unique among major basketball leagues with its May-September schedule.
Despite being No. 6 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is often underestimated.
A California jury awarded Paradigm Sports Management $5.1 million in its lawsuit for breach of contract against boxer Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao said the case is not yet over and declined comment.
Ben Bryant was one of the most-experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer market.
After missing two playoff games due to a knee injury, Joel Embiid is back.
What LAFC is doing isn’t just a casual success story or lucky moment. This is historic.
The 76ers pulled off a stunner to start the series against Boston.
The Eagles got good draft grades, and oddsmakers took note.
Perez and Verstappen have each won two of the first four races in 2023.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
The Suns are down 0-2 to the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
The 2020 draft class that leaned so heavily on game tape set a benchmark for first-round futility with a record 20 players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by their NFL teams.
Doc Rivers called the workout "a step forward" but said he doesn't anticipate a status change for the MVP finalist.
Matthew Delaney, 18, was hit in the chest by a stray bullet during the Eagles' home game Saturday.
Bryce Harper's 2023 debut got off to a rough start Tuesday.