Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken - Game Highlights

There has never been a player like Shohei Ohtani, and now he has added "World Baseball Classic closer" to his résumé.
Mookie Betts and Mike Trout are at the top of the starting lineup for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic championship game against Japan on Tuesday.
The absence of LIV Golf players at the Match Play has made clear what everyone suspected all along.
The World Golf Championships — a bold concept born from the threat of a potential rival league led by Greg Norman (sound familiar?) — have died. They were 24.
Mel Kiper released his first mock draft since the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, and has Ryan Poles selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields.
A season laden with games decided in the final minute and dotted with frustrating losses will end in Las Vegas for the Badgers.
It’s one of the most interesting OWGR updates of the year. We’re a week out from the top 50 cutoff from the Masters.
There have been a fair share of contentious moments in the history of the WGC-Dell Match Play. Here are four of the biggest.
D.J. Moore said his trade to the Chicago Bears not only shocked him, but also Justin Fields.
As Trea Turner rounded the bases Tuesday night after hitting his fifth home run of the World Baseball Classic, the “M-V-P!” chants roared throughout loanDepot park. Turner's tournament outing — tied for the most in a single WBC, with a grand slam — was a reminder of how just how stacked this United States team was.
Talk about strong first impressions. Masataka Yoshida came to the Red Sox with a few question marks, but his potential was on full display Monday with another epic performance at the World Baseball Classic, writes John Tomase.
Will we see more upsets in Thursday and Friday's March Madness NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games? Our picks and predictions for the regional semifinals.
The Bulls big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikoka Vucevic did something no other trio has this season, or any Bulls have since 1977-78.
The Celtics wrapped up their six-game road trip with a dominant win over the Kings as Robert Williams made his return. We share our takeaways from Boston's 132-109 bounce-back victory.
After Shohei Ohtani proved during the World Baseball Classic he's made for the big stage, he must leave the Angels and play for a title contender.
Could we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later? Here's the latest update on the star wide receiver's future with the Cardinals.
Tom Brady had special praise for Dont'a Hightower after the Patriots linebacker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
The Eagles' top pick has drawn favorable comparisons to a future Hall of Famer.
Hargreaves was reported missing in January last year after he did not turn up for work in the United States.