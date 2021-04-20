Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings, 04/19/2021
Jabari Parker will join the Celtics after a short stint in Sacramento.
If we connect Curry’s performance to Doncic’s shot, then maybe — just maybe — what Doncic did Wednesday will one day be normal. No, not normal — never normal — but normalized.
A collapse from 1st to 7th helped seal Mourinho's fate.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City's season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.
The Vancouver Canucks returned to the ice after a COVID-19 outbreak prompted nearly four weeks of worrying, wondering and waiting. Bo Harvat scored his second goal of the game 1:19 into the extra period, giving the Canucks a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. “This isn’t just your regular win during the regular season," coach Travis Green said.
MIAMI (AP) Kevin Durant's thigh is the new big concern for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant was forced to leave the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday early in the first quarter with a bruised left thigh, and Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said it'll likely be Monday at the earliest before the team knows whether it will keep the two-time NBA Finals MVP out of more games. ''We'll see how he wakes up and go from there,'' Nash said.
LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."
Brown is the second former USC lineman to die at a young age in the past year.
NASCAR does not approve Jennifer Jo Cobb to run Sunday's Cup race at Talladega; Rick Ware Racing will need another driver for the No. 15 car.
USC coaches and former teammates react to the devastating news that former Trojans OL Chris Brown has died.
A former top NFL prospect, Love's career in Washington is over before it started thanks in part to an ACL tear in his college finale.
Ben Askren wishes he had listened to his cornermen as his fight unfolded with Jake Paul.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a few more big trades
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling puts on his general manager hat for every first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft
Baseball needs excitement, and the Red Sox are showing the way. As John Tomase explains, it's all about taking an old-school approach in the batter's box.
Reid commented on the Chiefs' current offensive tackle situation ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.
Count former slugger Gary Sheffield as someone who has no interest in the current state of baseball. "I don't watch baseball at all," he said.
The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.
Kevin Durant forgot about Russell Westbrook in his top teammate list until he was reminded. "Oh, (expletives), I am tripping ... Russ would definitely be in the top five."
The Cowboys have not drafted in the top 10 since 2016 when they selected running back Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall. They moved up in 2012 to take cornerback Morris Claiborne with the sixth overall choice a year after remaining at ninth overall to draft left tackle Tyron Smith. Dallas owns the 10th overall choice in [more]