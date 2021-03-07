Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights

Reuters

The bearded 31-year-old argued heatedly with the chair umpire on court over a mark in the clay next to the line but failed to convince the official to overturn the call. Later in the set, he was docked a point for a second code of conduct violation after again spitting and arguing with the chair umpire. Serving at 5-1 down in the third set, Paire made two seemingly deliberate wild double-faults to lose the match, tapping his last serve well wide while a ball-kid was still on the court retrieving his previous serve.