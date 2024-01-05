Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche - GAME Highlights
Watch the GAME Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche, 01/04/2024
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
Victor Wembanyama had a number of ridiculous highlights in Thursday night's loss to the Bucks.
Kyrie Irving and a Utah rabbi had a brief interaction over his "I'm a Jew and I'm proud" sign during Monday night's game in Salt Lake CIty.
The Bengals' front office will have some work to do this offseason.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is the NFC’s first alternate for the Pro Bowl.
Whether your redraft league's season has ended or is in its final week, Dalton Del Don helps you keep the good times rolling with his daily fantasy advice for Week 18.
Either LeBron or Giannis has led All-Star voting in seven of the past eight years.
The NFLPA polled hundreds of players to rate their coordinators.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The Lakers are 10th in the Western Conference and have lost nine of their last 12 games.
QB Josh Allen said he suffered a stinger late in the Bills' win vs. the Pats on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson will get some rest before the playoffs begin.
Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams being on the same team remains hilarious.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
Jaire Alexander was back at Packers practice for the first time since his suspension
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
The Vikings need to win and need help to clinch a playoff spot.
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.